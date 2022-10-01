Home Nation

Congress presidential poll: K N Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor

Mistry said Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated.

From left senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and KN Tripathi. (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential poll was rejected on Saturday, setting up a contest between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day of the process.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, AICC Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process and four of them were rejected.

While Kharge submitted 14 forms, Tharoor submitted five and Tripathi one.

Mistry said Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated.

