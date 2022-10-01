Home Nation

Congress govt to complete full term in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress government will complete its five years and that the next budget will be dedicated to students and the youth.

He also said Congress will not let the BJP succeed in its plan to topple the government.

"We will complete five years and I have said the next budget will be presented for students and the youth," Gehlot told reporters while replying to a question about whether he will present the fifth budget of the incumbent government in the state.

Gehlot is on a tour of the Bikaner division to attend various events related to the rural youth Olympics.

Attacking the BJP, he said, "They keep making efforts to ensure that our government does not complete five years. Earlier, too, the BJP tried horse trading but our MLAs were united and they did not budge. You can see the government was saved last time and it is still going strong."

Gehlot appealed to the youth, students and the public, in general, to send their suggestions directly to him so the government can come up with better schemes.

Responding to the allegation that the Congress was not able to deliver a strong Opposition in the country, Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' had left the BJP government shocked and that it was left with no issue to attack the grand old party.

Further, he said the election to choose the Congress president was sending across a message to the people of the country.

"When Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nadda became the BJP presidents, no one knew. In Congress, elections are being conducted in a democratic manner. This election has given a message to the people of the country that the Congress is still in the position of giving a strong Opposition," Gehlot said.

