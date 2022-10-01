Home Nation

Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea challenging transfer of money laundering case 

Justice Yogesh said all facts were duly considered by the Principal District and Session's Judge while transferring the case, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Published: 01st October 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

AAP leader Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed a plea by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain challenging a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case against him to another court.

Justice Yogesh said all facts were duly considered by the Principal District and Session's Judge while transferring the case, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and it cannot be held that the decision suffered from any illegality or needed interference.

"The question is not of an integrity or uprightness of the judge but is of an apprehension in the mind of a party," the court stated.

"The petition is therefore, dismissed," the court said in its order.

Jain had moved the high court last month challenging the September 23 order of the Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta, who transferred the money laundering case to Special Judge Vikas Dhull from Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who was hearing his bail plea.

The district judge's order was passed on an application for transfer moved by the investigating agency.

The agency, in its transfer application before the district judge, had argued that while there was no complaint against the judge hearing the matter, it was "a case of probable bias" in favour of the Delhi minister and there was an apprehension that it might not get an independent and impartial hearing.

The AAP leader argued before the high court that the ED cannot be allowed to “brow beat” a judge and seek transfer of the case citing "bias" without any basis.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Money laundering case ED
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp