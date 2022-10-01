Home Nation

FIR against Assam Congress general secretary for molesting colleague

Following the police complaint, Assam state Congress president Bhupen Borah formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee (File Photo| Facebook)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: An FIR has been lodged against Assam Congress general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee after a woman party colleague accused him of molesting her, sources said on Saturday.

In the police complaint lodged in Guwahati's Bhangagarh police station on Thursday, the woman party worker accused him of touching her inappropriately near his room inside the premises of Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati in May.

"I was shocked for a while, but, later, I moved aside and informed about the incident to my fellow members of the party. I was going through a very scary mental trauma since then. In the month of June 2022, I tendered my resignation to the party. I hope that police will take appropriate action against Bhattacharjee," the complaint read.

Following the police complaint, Assam state Congress president Bhupen Borah formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

Borah has instructed the committee to submit the report within 10 days of a stipulated time.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharjee has denied the allegation and termed it "baseless".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIR Congress leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee Molestation charge
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp