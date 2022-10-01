Home Nation

Free and quality education should be arranged for every child: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia further stated the Delhi government has been "working hard to provide good-quality education", free of cost to every child in Delhi.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Higher education, university, college

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Arrangements for free and quality education "should be made for every child" in the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Saturday.

Carrying out an inspection at a government school, Sisodia said schools need to prepare students to have a mindset of being job providers instead of job seekers.

"To become the world's number one country, we must make arrangements for free and quality education for every child. We must also ensure that children aspire to become entrepreneurs and job providers," Sisodia said.

He further stated the Delhi government has been "working hard to provide good-quality education", free of cost to every child in Delhi.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I have a dream that every child of Delhi should get a wonderful school to study, where they should be given world-class education free of cost. We are working hard to fulfill this vision," Sisodia said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia quality education Delhi
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp