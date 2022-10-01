G20: India committed to strong global ties, says Amitabh Kant

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen global cooperations under the G20. This was reiterated during the G20 Sherpa meet in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Amitabh Kant had led the official delegation to the third G20 Sherpa meeting that concluded a day back.

The first Sherpa meeting under the Indonesian Presidency was held in December 2021 and second in July 2022. During the deliberations, Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India’s commitment and active support to Indonesian Presidency’s efforts to finalise meaningful outcomes for the forthcoming G20 Bali Summit in November 2022.

“He also emphasised the need for G20 to bring enhanced global focus on and strengthen international cooperation and efforts in key priority areas such as sustainable growth, accelerated progress on SDGs, addressing climate change including through Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), tech-enabled development and digital public infrastructure, multilateral reforms and women’s empowerment,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On the sidelines of the G20 Sherpa meeting, Amitabh Kant also held bilateral interactions with his visiting Sherpa counterparts from Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, UK and USA.

