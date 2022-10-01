Home Nation

G20: India committed to strong global ties, says Amitabh Kant

India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen global cooperations under the G20. This was reiterated during the G20 Sherpa meet in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Published: 01st October 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen global cooperations under the G20. This was reiterated during the G20 Sherpa meet in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Amitabh Kant had led the official delegation to the third G20 Sherpa meeting that concluded a day back. 

The first Sherpa meeting under the Indonesian Presidency was held in December 2021 and second in July 2022. During the deliberations, Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India’s commitment and active support to Indonesian Presidency’s efforts to finalise meaningful outcomes for the forthcoming G20 Bali Summit in November 2022.

“He also emphasised the need for G20 to bring enhanced global focus on and strengthen international cooperation and efforts in key priority areas such as sustainable growth, accelerated progress on SDGs, addressing climate change including through Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), tech-enabled development and digital public infrastructure, multilateral reforms and women’s empowerment,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). 

On the sidelines of the G20 Sherpa meeting, Amitabh Kant also held bilateral interactions with his visiting Sherpa counterparts from Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, UK and USA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Kant G20 Sherpa meeting G20 Bali summit MEA
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp