Home Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad elected chairman of Democratic Azad Party 

A resolution to this effect was passed at a founder members session, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar, the leader said, adding the decision was unanimous.

Published: 01st October 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad rally PTI

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Ghulam Nabi Azad has been elected the chairman of his newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP), a party leader said on Saturday.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a founder members session, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar, the leader said, adding the decision was unanimous.

Azad, 73, who quit the Congress on August 26, launched DAP in Jammu on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, ex-legislators and other prominent leaders, majority of whom also resigned from the Congress in his support.

They include former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, G M Saroori, R S Chib, Jugal Kishore, Majid Wani and Manohar Lal Sharma among others.

Azad spent four days in Kashmir from September 27 before returning to Jammu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Democratic Azad Party DAP
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp