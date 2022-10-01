Lakhimpur Kheri: Charges framed against six men in rape-murder of two minors

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following the submission of charge sheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against all six accused of rape and murder of two minor sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri on September 14, the POCSO court framed the charges in the case listing it on priority for day-to-day hearing on Friday.

The SIT probing the rape and murder of two sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste in Tamolinpurwa village, completed its probe within a fortnight and filed the charge sheet in the POCSO court on Thursday.

Special public prosecutor Brijesh Pandey said in the 325-page charge sheet that three of the six accused – prime accused Junaid, Suhail and Hafizurrehman – had been charged under Sections 452 (house-trespass for causing hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (murder), 376DA (gang rape), 364 (abduction for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidences of offence) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, Sections 3 to 5A of SC/ST Act and sections 5G/6 of POCSO Act. Another accused Chhotu aka Sunil was charged under the same sections as Junaid, Suhail and Hafizurrehman, barring the charge under SC/ST Act.

