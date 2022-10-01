Home Nation

Long wait over, cinema hall reopens for public in Kashmir after three decades

After the eruption of militancy in 1990, militants had ordered closure of cinema halls in Kashmir. The government had in 1999 made an attempt to re-open three cinema halls but it did not work.

Published: 01st October 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Multiplex

Multiplex

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The long wait for revival of cinema culture in militancy-hit Kashmir is over. The cinema halls will reopen for the public in Srinagar after 32 years today and the first-ever multiplex theatre would be screening two movies including Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha simultaneously in two halls.

The INOX multiplex theatre at the highly secured Shivpora area of uptown Srinagar is being thrown open to the public today, said multiplex’s owner and prominent businessman Vijay Dhar.

The multiple is having three movie theatres with seating capacity of 520 seats. However, initially only two theatres would be thrown open.

It would be after 32 years that cinema halls will reopen in the Valley. After the eruption of militancy in 1990, militants had ordered closure of cinema halls in Kashmir. The government had in 1999 made an attempt to re-open three cinema halls but the attempt did not succeed.

Dhar, who also runs Delhi Public School in Srinagar, said four shows would be screened in each theatre of the multiplex daily from 10 am.

 “On the first day, two movies, Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and south Indian film Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS1) would be screened in two halls simultaneously,” he said. The price of tickets ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 500.

Dhar’s son Vikas Dhar said state-of-the-art equipment has been installed at the multiplex and the latest Bollywood, Hollywood and south Kashmir movies would be screened in the multiplex on the date of their release across the country.

On September 20, the multiplex was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and special screening of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadda was held.

When asked whether he expects people to visit multiplex after no cinema halls in the Valley for three decades, he said, “People of Kashmir have a relationship of love with the Indian film industry. Even if this love remained dormant, it will be rekindled now”.

With the opening of multiplex, the cinema culture will be revived in the Valley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir Cinema culture Vikram Vedha Poniyin Selvan
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp