Home Nation

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth dismisses guest lecturer for comments on Navratra fast by women

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth administration has dismissed a guest lecturer and banned his entry to the university campus for allegedly making a derogatory comment on the Navratra fast.

Published: 01st October 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth.(Photo | Offcial website mgkvp.ac.in)

By PTI

VARANASI: The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth administration has dismissed a guest lecturer and banned his entry to the university campus for allegedly making a derogatory comment on Navratra fast by women.

Dr Mithilesh Gautam wrote in a social media post in Hindi, "For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill instead of fasting for nine days during Navratra. "Their lives will be free from fear and slavery. Jai Bheem." 

Taking cognizance of the post, Registrar Dr Sunita Pandey initiated action against Gautam and said in an office order, "On September 29, students had complained through a letter stating that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest lecturer in political science department had posted some material on social media, which is against Hindu religion."

Pandey cited "widespread resentment" among students against Gautam for the action."...in view of the university atmosphere getting vitiated and examinations affected, I have been directed that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam be dismissed with immediate effect, and his entry into the university campus be banned in view of security," Pandey said in the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp