Home Nation

No extension to Meghayala Guv Satya Pal Malik after tenure ends on Monday

Malik, 76, has served as governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Goa before being moved to Meghalaya in August 2020.

Published: 01st October 2022 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra has been given additional charge of Meghalaya with incumbent Satya Pal Malik, whose remarks against the now-repealed farm laws made the headlines during the farmers' protest, completing his term on October 3.

Malik, 76, has served as governor of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Goa before being moved to Meghalaya in August 2020.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a communique on Saturday, "The tenure of Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya is going to be completed on 03.10.2022."

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig.(Dr.) B.D.Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya until regular arrangements are made," the communique said.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir when Article 370 was withdrawn and the state was divided into two union territories. He, thus, became the last governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He was appointed governor of Bihar in 2017 before being moved to Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

After the state was divided into two UTs, Malik was shifted to Goa and finally to Meghalaya. He courted controversies with his statements on farmers' agitation and was publicly critical of the government.

Also, in one of the statements, he had claimed that during his tenure as JK governor, two files had come to him and he was offered a huge bribe by a prominent business house of the country and a representative of a political party.

The CBI had registered two cases in this connection. Hailing from Bhagpat of Uttar Pradesh, Malik was also a Rajya Sabha member from 1980-89.

A recent media report quoted him as saying he would not be joining any political party after his retirement but continue to work for the cause of farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp