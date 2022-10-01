Home Nation

Now, poll strategist Prashant Kishor all set to embark on a 'padyatra'

Published: 01st October 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 08:56 PM

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor will start his Padyatra from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday.

He will criss-cross almost the entire state on foot during his one and half year journey under his Jan Suraj Abhiyan. Later, Kishor is expected to float his own party, of which he will not be president as already announced by him.

Kishor will walk about 3500 km and try to reach every panchayat and block of the state. During his padyatra, he will not go back to Patna or Delhi.

The Padyatra will be started with the objective of identifying the right people at the grassroots level with the help of the society and try to bring them on a democratic platform.

Another objective is to understand local problems and possibilities and also prepare a blueprint for the development of cities and panchayats by deciding priorities.

Yet another objective is to prepare a vision document for the next 15 years based on the suggestions of experts and people in 10 important areas like education, health, employment, economic development, agriculture, industry and social justice for the overall development of Bihar.

