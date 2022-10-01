PM Modi inaugurates IMC 2022 exhibition, experiences 5G tech by different operators 

Home Nation

Published: 01st October 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Akash Ambani, son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, during the inauguration of the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition ahead of the formal launch of 5G mobile telephony services in India.

After inaugurating the exhibition at Pragati Maidan here, he went around pavilions set up by different telecom operators and technology providers to get a first-hand experience of what 5G can do.

He started with Reliance Jio's stalls, where he witnessed the 'True 5G' devices displayed and experienced the use case through Jio Glass.

Flanked by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and billionaires Mukesh Ambani of Reliance, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, he spent time understanding the indigenous development of end-to-end 5G technology.

He thereafter visited stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others.

