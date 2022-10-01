PM Modi says new cities will fast-track India’s growth path

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that new cities were coming up in the country as per global business demand with a focus on improving and expanding old towns. “India of the 21st century will get a new momentum from its cities,” he said.

The PM laid the foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of projects, including the much-awaited Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro Project and Vande Bharat Express. He underlined the role of cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, and Jaipur in ensuring the developed status of the country in the coming 25 years.

The PM was addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after inaugurating Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project at a public function in the city. He also took a metro ride. The PM then flagged off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and traveled by the train. Calling speed an important factor in development, Modi said the system of transport should be modern with seamless connectivity.

“India of the 21st century will be getting a new momentum from the cities of the country. With the changing times, it is necessary to continuously modernize our cities,” he said. Modi pointed out that the city’s transport system should have seamless connectivity where one mode of transport supports the other. This is necessary,” Modi said.

“India considers speed an important factor for development, which is reflected in the Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity,” he added. Citing the success of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, the PM elaborated on the success of twin-city development concept.

“Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are excellent examples of how twin cities are developed. The base for the development of many twin cities in Gujarat is being prepared. So far, we have heard of New York-New Jersey as twin cities. India cannot lag behind. You can see the model of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar developing as twin cities,” he said.

Modi said the Vande Bharat Express would reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from eight to five-and-a-half hours. “Gradually, more improvements will be made in the train,” he said. The PM praised the soundproofing in the Vande Bharat Express where the noise of the moving train is reduced to a hundredth in comparison with an airline. #

Talking about the Ahmedabad Metro, the PM said that for the first time a 32-km stretch has been operationalized in one go in the history of Metro in the country. He praised the fast-paced completion of the project despite the challenges posed by construction of a Metro track over a railway line.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government launched the FAME scheme to manufacture and operate electric buses to avoid pungent smoke of the fuel. “The Centre has spent about `3,500 crore on electric buses. More than 7,000 electric buses have been approved in the country under this scheme,” Modi said.

Later, the PM inaugurated various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji in Banaskantha district, and offered prayers at Ambaji temple.

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that new cities were coming up in the country as per global business demand with a focus on improving and expanding old towns. “India of the 21st century will get a new momentum from its cities,” he said. The PM laid the foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of projects, including the much-awaited Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro Project and Vande Bharat Express. He underlined the role of cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, and Jaipur in ensuring the developed status of the country in the coming 25 years. The PM was addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after inaugurating Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project at a public function in the city. He also took a metro ride. The PM then flagged off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and traveled by the train. Calling speed an important factor in development, Modi said the system of transport should be modern with seamless connectivity. “India of the 21st century will be getting a new momentum from the cities of the country. With the changing times, it is necessary to continuously modernize our cities,” he said. Modi pointed out that the city’s transport system should have seamless connectivity where one mode of transport supports the other. This is necessary,” Modi said. “India considers speed an important factor for development, which is reflected in the Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity,” he added. Citing the success of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, the PM elaborated on the success of twin-city development concept. “Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are excellent examples of how twin cities are developed. The base for the development of many twin cities in Gujarat is being prepared. So far, we have heard of New York-New Jersey as twin cities. India cannot lag behind. You can see the model of Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar developing as twin cities,” he said. Modi said the Vande Bharat Express would reduce the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from eight to five-and-a-half hours. “Gradually, more improvements will be made in the train,” he said. The PM praised the soundproofing in the Vande Bharat Express where the noise of the moving train is reduced to a hundredth in comparison with an airline. # Talking about the Ahmedabad Metro, the PM said that for the first time a 32-km stretch has been operationalized in one go in the history of Metro in the country. He praised the fast-paced completion of the project despite the challenges posed by construction of a Metro track over a railway line. The Prime Minister highlighted that the government launched the FAME scheme to manufacture and operate electric buses to avoid pungent smoke of the fuel. “The Centre has spent about `3,500 crore on electric buses. More than 7,000 electric buses have been approved in the country under this scheme,” Modi said. Later, the PM inaugurated various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji in Banaskantha district, and offered prayers at Ambaji temple.