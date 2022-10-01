Home Nation

Sitaram Yechury sees threat to democracy in India

Speaking on the occasion, Yechury said that the four pillars, equality, social justice, economy, and centre-state relations are under serious attack.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that the four pillars of democracy are under attack now. He was speaking after inaugurating veteran Congress leader late Sudini Jaipal Reddy’s statue at Madgula village of Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed a variety of guests from across all the political parties and eminent personalities including former Supreme Court judge R Subash Reddy, Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, MP R Krishnaiah, former National BC Commission T Achary and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Yechury said that the four pillars, equality, social justice, economy, and centre-state relations are under serious attack. “If we could not stand braving these attacks, we would not see a modern Indian emerging. We should evolve politics based on morals, principles and philosophy to face these attacks. We need to take a pledge to unite to fight against these onslaughts,” he said. Meanwhile, addressing the gathering TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy vowed to see that Hyderabad Metro is named after Jaipal Reddy within the next 12 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury CPM
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp