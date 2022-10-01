Sitaram Yechury sees threat to democracy in India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that the four pillars of democracy are under attack now. He was speaking after inaugurating veteran Congress leader late Sudini Jaipal Reddy’s statue at Madgula village of Ranga Reddy district on Friday. The inauguration ceremony witnessed a variety of guests from across all the political parties and eminent personalities including former Supreme Court judge R Subash Reddy, Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, MP R Krishnaiah, former National BC Commission T Achary and others. Speaking on the occasion, Yechury said that the four pillars, equality, social justice, economy, and centre-state relations are under serious attack. “If we could not stand braving these attacks, we would not see a modern Indian emerging. We should evolve politics based on morals, principles and philosophy to face these attacks. We need to take a pledge to unite to fight against these onslaughts,” he said. Meanwhile, addressing the gathering TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy vowed to see that Hyderabad Metro is named after Jaipal Reddy within the next 12 months.