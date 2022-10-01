UGC writes to universities, colleges to interact with IT firms to promote industry-oriented courses

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission has written to vice-chancellors of all universities, colleges and institutes to interact with leading IT industries to develop and promote industry-oriented course modules.

In a letter, UGC Secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said, “All Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to interact with the leading IT - industries for the development and promotion of industry-oriented course modules.”

“Credits may be awarded to students for completing such course modules. This will help increase the employability of passing out graduates significantly,” the letter issued on Friday said.

The letter said that UGC had notified guidelines for providing Skill Based Education under the National Skills Qualifications Framework.

The guidelines provide that when industry-developed courses are offered in higher educational institutions with credits, then these courses must be aligned with the National Skill Qualifications Framework, which is a competency-based framework that organises qualifications according to a series of knowledge, skills and aptitude.

The NSQF levels, graded from one to ten, are defined in terms of learning outcomes which the learner must possess regardless of whether they are obtained through formal, non-formal or informal learning.

Skill-based programmes can be offered at the certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, B.Voc (Bachelor of Vocation), P.G. diploma, M.Voc (Master of Vocation) and research.

According to the guidelines, these will be full-time credit-based modular programmes, wherein banking of credits for skill and general education components shall be permitted to enable multiple exits and entry. These should not be conducted as add-on programmes.

Skill component of the programmes/courses shall be employment oriented. The institutions shall offer programmes/courses in domain areas with significant demand in the job market.

To make education more relevant and to create an ‘industry fit’ skilled workforce, the institutions offering skill-based courses will have to be in constant dialogue with the industry and respective Sector Skill Council(s) so that they remain updated on the requirements of the workforce for the local economy, as per the guidelines.

