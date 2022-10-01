UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor

By PTI

BIJNOR: Police in Nahtaur here have served a notice to 60 people seeking Rs 57 lakh in damages caused during the anti-CAA/NRC protests, officials said on Saturday.

Nahtaur police station SHO Pankaj Tomar said the mob allegedly damaged government property and set a police jeep on fire during the protests on December 20, 2019.

He added that the mob also allegedly attacked the police, who had to fire in self-defence in which two youths -- Anas and Salman -- were killed.

"The police have served notices to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages," he said.

