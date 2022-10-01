Home Nation

US sanctions Indian firm for Iran oil deal

As for Tibalaji, the OFAC alleged that it purchased millions of dollars worth of Triliance-brokered petrochemical products, including methanol and base oil, for onward shipment to China.

Published: 01st October 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

petrochemical plant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The US has slapped sanctions against an Indian company, Tibalaji Petrochem Private Limted, along with others from the UAE and Hong Kong for selling Iranian petrochemicals to end users in South and East Asia.

“The entities that have played a critical role in concealing the origin of the Iranian shipments and enabling two sanctioned Iranian brokers, Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance) and Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC), to transfer funds and ship Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals to buyers in Asia,’’ said the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

As for Tibalaji, the OFAC alleged that it purchased millions of dollars worth of Triliance-brokered petrochemical products, including methanol and base oil, for onward shipment to China. Officials in India reserved comment on the sanctions.

The US also imposed sanctions on two entities in China, Zhonggu Storage and Transportation Co Ltd and WS Shipping Co Ltd, for their involvement in Iran’s petrochemical trade. “This action targets Iranian brokers and several front companies in the UAE, Hong Kong, and India,’’ the OFAC said.

No import since 2019
India stopped crude oil imports from Iran in mid-2019 during the Trump regime after the US decided against renewing sanction waiver to various countries, including India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Sanctions Iran oil deal OFAC Petrochemical trade
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp