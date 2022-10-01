Home Nation

We cannot afford to have IBC lose its sheen, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Her comments come against the backdrop of reports and concerns expressed in certain quarters about delays and significant haircuts taken by creditors in certain insolvency resolution processes.

Published: 01st October 2022 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Express)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Amid concerns in certain quarters over the pace of the insolvency resolution process, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that one can neither afford to have the legislation "lose its sheen" nor let early stress warnings go unnoticed.

The minister, who is also in charge of the corporate affairs ministry, touched upon the disruptions being faced by companies due to global developments and emphasised that "we have to keep our ears very close to the ground to know actually what is developing in the system (due to global developments)".

In the context of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of distressed companies, Sitharaman stressed the importance of resolution professionals and that the efforts are more to keep companies as going concern.

"I want all of us, including me, to be conscious that we cannot afford to have IBC lose its sheen. whatever it takes for all of us to keep it (IBC) as sparkling as it was when we brought it.," she said while speaking at a function here to celebrate the sixth annual day of IBBI.

Her comments come against the backdrop of reports and concerns expressed in certain quarters about delays and significant haircuts taken by creditors in certain insolvency resolution processes.

While noting that delay is the first big culprit in the erosion of the value of assets, the minister also said that companies in distress cannot be treated with indifference or even with delay.

IBBI should be kept on its toes so that it can bring in the required interventions, which will be a critical area for years to come.

"We cannot afford to have early stress warnings which are coming up go unnoticed," she said.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing IBC, which is helping in addressing financial stress among companies since coming into force in 2016.

According to the minister, IBC and IBBI are facing a very different world post the pandemic where there are global disruptions that have nothing to do with the country, impacting companies.

"the disruptions due to the global developments that are having on us are also bringing a situation where many of the banks themselves are wondering how they are going to take it further (in terms of) distress some of the clients are feeling," she said.

Further, the minister said that there is greater stress and greater exogenous factors that are playing on our companies' health.

"I am not speaking of dooms day but I am only speaking about companies, few and far between, which can experience such a situation for whom early and timely detection (will help)," she added.

Sitharaman also expressed concerns over the pre-packaged insolvency resolution framework introduced for MSMEs during the pandemic not "taking off" and appealed to the stakeholders to look at the factors that might be holding back the entities from opting for the framework.

As many as 1,934 corporate debtors have been rescued through the Code till June this year. These include 517 through resolution plans, 774 through appeal or review or settlement and 643 through withdrawal.

In value terms, around 69 per cent of distressed assets, which entered the process under the Code, have been resolved, as per IBBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
insolvency resolution process Nirmala Sitharaman IBC
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp