Home Nation

8 men rape minor in Rajasthan, extort money, circulate her video; one held

The SHO said all the accused are residents of the same village.

Published: 02nd October 2022 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational image.

By PTI

JAIPUR: One person has been detained on Sunday in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by eight men, who also extorted money from her and later circulated her video online.

The FIR was registered on September 29 against eight accused who allegedly gang-raped the minor thrice, police said.

Police managed to arrest one of the accused Akram in connection with the case. "He is being interrogated", circle officer Kishangarh Bas, Atul Agre said.

Shedding light on the case, SHO of the police station Amit Kumar said the 17-year-old victim received a call from one Sahil on December 31, 2021, who told her that he had some objectionable pictures of her and he told her to meet him.

When she reached his place where he meant, the other accused from the same village raped her.

He said the girl was raped twice after that on January 3 and April 6.

ALSO READDelhi: Minor boy gang-raped; rod inserted in private parts

The father of the girl alleged that the accused filmed obscene videos and extorted Rs 50,000 for not circulating them," he said.

The family of the girl alleged that the accused had been demanding more money and when they failed to give, the accused circulated the video.

The SHO said all the accused are residents of the same village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gang-rape of 17-year-old girl by 8 men Kishangarh Bas Rajasthan
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp