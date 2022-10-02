8 men rape minor in Rajasthan, extort money, circulate her video; one held

By PTI

JAIPUR: One person has been detained on Sunday in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by eight men, who also extorted money from her and later circulated her video online.

The FIR was registered on September 29 against eight accused who allegedly gang-raped the minor thrice, police said.

Police managed to arrest one of the accused Akram in connection with the case. "He is being interrogated", circle officer Kishangarh Bas, Atul Agre said.

Shedding light on the case, SHO of the police station Amit Kumar said the 17-year-old victim received a call from one Sahil on December 31, 2021, who told her that he had some objectionable pictures of her and he told her to meet him.

When she reached his place where he meant, the other accused from the same village raped her.

He said the girl was raped twice after that on January 3 and April 6.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Minor boy gang-raped; rod inserted in private parts

The father of the girl alleged that the accused filmed obscene videos and extorted Rs 50,000 for not circulating them," he said.

The family of the girl alleged that the accused had been demanding more money and when they failed to give, the accused circulated the video.

The SHO said all the accused are residents of the same village.

JAIPUR: One person has been detained on Sunday in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by eight men, who also extorted money from her and later circulated her video online. The FIR was registered on September 29 against eight accused who allegedly gang-raped the minor thrice, police said. Police managed to arrest one of the accused Akram in connection with the case. "He is being interrogated", circle officer Kishangarh Bas, Atul Agre said. Shedding light on the case, SHO of the police station Amit Kumar said the 17-year-old victim received a call from one Sahil on December 31, 2021, who told her that he had some objectionable pictures of her and he told her to meet him. When she reached his place where he meant, the other accused from the same village raped her. He said the girl was raped twice after that on January 3 and April 6. ALSO READ | Delhi: Minor boy gang-raped; rod inserted in private parts The father of the girl alleged that the accused filmed obscene videos and extorted Rs 50,000 for not circulating them," he said. The family of the girl alleged that the accused had been demanding more money and when they failed to give, the accused circulated the video. The SHO said all the accused are residents of the same village.