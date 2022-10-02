Home Nation

Bihar's agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh resigns

The agriculture minister, who had been "raising his voice in favour of farmers", decided to put in his papers so that "the rift does not deepen".

Sudhakar Singh

Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh, whose outspokenness has been a cause of embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar government, has resigned from the post, according to his father and state RJD president Jagadanand Singh.

The RJD leader said that the agriculture minister, who had been "raising his voice in favour of farmers", decided to put in his papers so that "the rift does not deepen" ('taaki ladaai aage nahin badhe').

The minister, whose recent utterances on corruption in his own department had made headlines, was not immediately available for comment.

