Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 

He is under treatment in the hospital since Aug 22.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:24 PM

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital here on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.



According to reports, Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav has left for Delhi to be by his father's side.

In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary also confirmed that Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,"We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health."

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July also.

More updates regarding the SP leader's health are awaited.

