Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital here on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की बिगड़ती सेहत के बारे में सुनकर हम सब चिंतित हैं और उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2022

He is under treatment in the hospital since Aug 22.

According to reports, Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav has left for Delhi to be by his father's side.

In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary also confirmed that Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,"We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health."

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July also.

More updates regarding the SP leader's health are awaited.

