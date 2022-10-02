Home Nation

LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Baskuchan area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said

Published: 02nd October 2022 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 01:59 PM

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of the Nowpora area of Shopian, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Baskuchan area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired at them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued in which a local LeT terrorist was killed, the official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorist was involved in several terror crimes and had recently escaped an encounter site.

"Killed #terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan #Shopian, linked with LeT #terror outfit. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several #terror crimes and recently escaped from an #encounter," Singh said in a tweet.

