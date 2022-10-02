Home Nation

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

PM also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2.

Published: 02nd October 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him.

He also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

In homage to Shastri, he said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

The prime minister also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' in Delhi, which showcases Shastri's life journey and accomplishments. Modi also posted audio clips of his tributes to the two great leaders made on different occasions earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Mahatma Gandhi Lal Bahadur Shastri Bapu
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp