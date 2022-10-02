Home Nation

Siyan Helpline to reach out to lonely elderly citizens during emergency

In Chhattisgarh, there are 31 old age homes in 23 districts to provide free housing, food, clothing, medical and family environment to the destitute elderly.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: On the occasion of International Day for Older Persons, the Chhattisgarh government announced caring support for elderly citizens who are living alone and might need urgent help during emergency situations.

Besides every possible support, the senior citizens, whose children are based away from Chhattisgarh state and if they living alone find themselves in any distressing situation can seek immediate assistance 24x7 through 'Siyan' helpline system, which will be launched on November 1, the State Foundation Day. ‘Siyan’ is the regional Chhattisgarhi term meaning ‘elderly’ people. 

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the Chief Secretary to initiate preparatory measures and proper execution of the helpline system after holding a  discussion with the state police and the social welfare department.

“We need to have an effective system in place to help the elderly citizens in emergency situations. Their children are working in other cities or abroad and they live alone and so their safety and well-being remains paramount. For them, it becomes challenging to manage emergency situations. It’s our moral obligation to take proper care for these elderly people who have lived to raise their children and contribute in their own way to nation building”, said Baghel elaborating the reason to start the Siyan Helpline system in Chhattisgarh.

In Chhattisgarh, there are 31 old age homes in 23 districts to provide free housing, food, clothing, medical and family environment to the destitute elderly. Palliative care homes have been started in districts of Kabirdham, Durg and Balod for elderly citizens who are suffering from serious illness or are totally dependent on others for their daily routine activities. The state will soon ensure at least one old age home in each of the 33 districts, the CM added.

