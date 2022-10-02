Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle.

Published: 02nd October 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (Photo | PTI)

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti.

On the 153rd anniversary of Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "Bapu is an example of truth. Bapu is the torch of courage. Bapu is a traveller of India, sharing the sufferings of the country's people and uniting the whole of India.

"Today, we are walking on the path shown by Bapu with the slogan 'Bharat Jodo' on our tongue and with the determination to hold the torch of solidarity in hand," she added.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge Mahatma Gandhi Rajghat
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp