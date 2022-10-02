Home Nation

'Swayampurna Goa' initiative inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj concept: CM Sawant 

Pramod Sawant was addressing a state-level function held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 02nd October 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The 'Swayampurna Goa' initiative has drawn inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's concept of Gram Swaraj, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday and expressed hope that the coastal state will become self-sufficient in days to come.

Sawant was addressing a state-level function held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Under the 'Swayampurna Goa' programme, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra' who visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Gram Swaraj was a special term coined by Mahatma Gandhi to promote conversion of every village into a self-efficient autonomous entity where all the systems and facilities for a dignified living are available.

Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the Swachh Bharat Mission, which was on the lines of a slogan for cleanliness given by Mahatma Gandhi.

On October 2, 2020, the Goa government started the 'Swayampurna Goa' mission, which was inspired by Gandhiji's concept of Gram Swaraj.

The state government is working on the mission in every village panchayat, he said.

“I am confident that Goa will be swayampurna (self-sufficient) in days to come,” Sawant said.

The chief minister further said everyone should contribute towards the prime minister's resolve for “Navabharat” (New India).

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, who hails from Goa, was among dignitaries present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swayampurna Goa Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Pramod Sawant
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp