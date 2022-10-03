5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Five persons died while dozens sustained severe burns when a fire broke out in a makeshift pandal erected for a Durga Puja celebration at Bhadohi district in eastern UP, about 280 km from the state capital of Lucknow, on Sunday late night.

The fire broke out during the 'Aarti' ceremony in Aurai town, said district officials.

As many as 150 devotees were participating in the ceremony inside the pandal, which was made like the replica of a cave, with only one exit. The ceremony was held to mark the seventh day of Navratri festivities or Saptami.

According to Bhadohi district magistrate Gaurang Rathi, three boys, aged 12, 10 and 8 respectively and two women, aged 45 and 48, lost their lives in the tragedy.

Nearly 64 people suffered burns before they were rescued. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals. The condition of 22 people who suffered serious burns were said to be critical.

The critically injured survivors were rushed to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi through a green corridor. “Soon after receiving information that the victims are being brought to BHU Trauma centre, we created a Green Corridor to ensure hassle-free transportation of the victims," Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said.

While Harshvardhan (8) and Aarati Devi (48) had died on the spot on Sunday night, Naveen Kumar (10), son of Umesh Kumar of Baari village, died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment in Varanasi. Jaya Devi (45) was declared brought dead by the doctors on Sunday night. Ankush Soni (12) succumbed at a Bhadohi hospital on Sunday night.

Police are suspecting a short circuit to be the main cause behind the fire but said they are waiting for confirmation from their technical team investigating the case.

Taking cognizance of the tragedy, UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructed ADG Prabhat Kumar, Vindhyachal Divisional Commissioner Yogesh Ram Mishra and DIG RP Singh to conduct an inspection of all the puja pandals in the district to ensure compliance with fire safety norms. The CM asked the officials to close the pandals found flouting rules.

