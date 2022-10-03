Home Nation

Day after accident, Kanpur village in mourning 

The  circular issued by the government says that those found flouting the rules would be slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulances carry mortal remains of accident victims for cremation on Sunday | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A day after 27 people were killed when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell into a pond, the bodies reached Kortha village in Ghatampur of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat and a police  officer was suspended  on Sunday. 

The station house officer (SHO) of Saadh police station, which was nearest to the accident site, was suspended for “dereliction of duty”. The tractor-trolley driver is on the run. In the wake of frequent road accidents, the state government has ordered district administrations to run a 10-day drive against the use of tractor-trolley to ferry people. The  circular issued by the government says that those found flouting the rules would be slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000.

According to Kanpur DM Vishak G, the Saadh police station SHO was suspended for dereliction of duty as the accident spot was near Bhadeuna, barely 1km from the police station, but the SHO reached there after about an hour.

According to eyewitnesses, the tractor-trolley was being driven at a high speed despite requests by passengers to slow down, ADGP (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar told mediapersons. “Subsequently, the driver lost control and it overturned. The women and children came under the trolley,” he said. The tractor-trolley was on its way to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a ‘mundan’ ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Unnao.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the survivors at the Halet hospital in Kanpur. He also met bereaved families at Kortha village, which is 4-5km from the accident site. “It is tragic incident. The government, in order to stop such accidents, has been running many awareness programmes from time to time. I had appealed yesterday that road safety should be a subject of priority for us,” Yogi said. Kortha village sunk into tears as the dead bodies arrived after post-mortem on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tractor-trolley Saadh police station accident
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp