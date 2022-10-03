Home Nation

Jammu: Abdullah commences 4-day tour; asks party workers to inform people about 'anti-J&K forces'

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday began a four-day tour of Chenab valley, urging the party workers to intensify their public outreach and inform people about the designs of "anti-J&K forces".

On the first day, the former chief minister drove to Warwan valley of Kishtwar after making a brief stopover at Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a party spokesman said.

Interacting with party workers, he implored upon them to get eligible youth registered as voters in their respective areas.

"The party is fighting a just, democratic, legal and political battle against the decisions of August 5, 2019 at multiple levels. The people of J&K also have to play by registering and subsequently coming out in large numbers to vote, whenever elections are held." Abdullah said.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led central government revoked Article 370 of the constitution guaranteeing special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories.

Asking workers to intensify their public outreach, Abdullah said, "our workers have a bigger role to play this time."Our region is at crossroads, it requires us to remain united as never before. It also requires our party men to educate and inform people about the designs of the anti J&K forces," he said without naming anyone.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
