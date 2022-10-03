Jharkhand: Bike-borne gunmen shoot 'gangster' dead in front of his daughter near Durga puja pandal 

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Gunmen on motorcycles shot dead a 42-year-old man, stated to be a gangster, near a popular Durga puja marquee in Jharkhand's industrial city of Jamshedpur on Monday, a police officer said.

The victim, Ranjit Singh, came out of jail around a fortnight ago, Superintendent of Police (City), K Vijay Shankar, said.

Singh was in the pandal in Telco locality and his 12-year-old daughter was sitting inside a car nearby when some masked men in two motorbikes came to her, enquired about his father and tried to pull her out.

As she raised an alarm, Singh rushed to the car and the men fired at him. After he was taken to Tata Main Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Three bullet injuries were found on his body.

His daughter escaped unharmed.

"Police personnel were deployed at the puja pandal but the gunmen fled on their bikes before the police reached the spot. We are examining CCTV footage from the area," Shankar said.

The culprits will be nabbed soon, he said.

The body of Ranjit Singh, who was a member of the Amarnath Singh gang, was sent for post-mortem examination.

