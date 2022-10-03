Home Nation

National Conference's fight against abrogation of Article 370 still on, says Farooq Abdullah

The former Union minister, however, said that the people of J-K will also have to play their role by registering and subsequently coming out in large numbers to vote, whenever elections are held.

Published: 03rd October 2022 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday said the party is fighting a legal and a political battle against the abrogation of Article 370 at multiple-levels as he urged people to play their part by registering as voters for the imminent state election.

Abdullah's remarks came in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district where he made a brief stopover while on way to Chenab valley for a four-day tour.

Interacting with party workers, he urged them to get eligible youths to get registered as voters in their respective areas.

"The party is fighting a just, democratic, legal, and political battle against the decisions of August 5, 2019 at multiple levels," Abdullah said, referring to the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

The former Union minister, however, said that the people of J-K will also have to play their role by registering and subsequently coming out in large numbers to vote, whenever elections are held.

"Our region is at crossroads, it requires us to remain united as never before. It also requires our party men to educate and inform people about the designs of the anti-JK forces," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Conference Farooq Abdullah fighting abrogation of Article 370
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp