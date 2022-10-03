Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the first anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Congress on Monday attacked the Modi government over the continuation of Ajay Mishra 'Teni' as a minister as it cited the alleged involvement of his son in mowing down of farmers protesting against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.

"Nothing can be more insulting that the farmers agitating against the black laws were deliberately killed while the culprit remains a member of the Union council of ministers," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

There was clear evidence that the minister's son was involved in the killing, he alleged.

Mishra's son Ashish Misra was arrested in the case after four farmers were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars and four others, including two BJP workers, were killed in apparently retaliatory violence.

The Congress also reiterated its support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which had spearheaded the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, especially its demand for a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for farm produce.

Bowing to the protests, the government had scrapped the laws.

