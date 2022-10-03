Home Nation

Passenger held at Mumbai airport with heroin worth Rs 34.79 crore

The heroin was seized after Customs officials, acting on specific information, stopped a passenger at the airport on October 1, 2022, Saturday.

Published: 03rd October 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Heroin

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Customs officials seized 4,970 grams of heroin worth Rs 34.79 crore from a passenger who had hidden the contraband in a specially created cavity in a trolley bag, an official said on Monday.

In another action, 9,115 grams of gold valued at Rs 4.53 crore was seized last week, the Mumbai Airport Customs said.

The heroin was seized after Customs officials, acting on specific information, stopped a passenger at the airport on Saturday.

During the search of his luggage, the officials found the contraband kept in the specially made cavity inside the trolley bag, Mumbai Airport Customs tweeted. The passenger has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody, it added.

In another action, the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 9,115 grams of gold valued at Rs 4.53 crores on Friday and Saturday and arrested three persons in six cases, as per the tweet. The seized gold was found concealed in a specially designed jacket, flight, mixer transformer windings, trolley wheels, shoes and body, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heroin NDPS Customs official
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp