Patna Diary: Tejashwi learning fast from Nitish 

Tejashwi learning fast from Nitish The chacha-bhatija bonhomie has been a point of discussion since long, even before the split in NDA. With the formation of the new government, both Nitish and Tejashwi have shown at various official functions how much love and affection they have for each other. So when Nitish emphatically said he has no ambition of being declared Prime Ministerial candidate of the Opposition, Tejashwi also sought to end the controversy, triggered by Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s statement on his becoming chief minister by 2023, by saying he is no hurry to become the chief minister. Jibes take off over Purnea airport Union Home Minister Amit Shah faced a piquant situation when people virtually remained motionless when he announced that construction of an airport in Purnea would be completed soon. Shah prodded his audience to clap and they readily agreed. But deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav took the matter to a higher level as he said that the Union Minister should get a ticket for Purnea Airport, he was ready to pay the money. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi retorted by referring to official correspondence between AAI and Bihar government regarding takeover of 52.18 acres of land acquired for the proposed civil enclave at Purnea IAF airport. Murmurs over ‘missing’ bureaucrat in state The state bureaucracy remained on toes after rumours about ‘missing’ of a senior woman IAS officer spread across Bihar recently. The news went viral on social media forcing the state government to clarify that the officer in question has, in fact, gone abroad on personal tour. As per general administration department’s statement the officer, known as a tough task master, on personal trip of Uzbekistan and its neighbouring countries. The bureaucrat’s tour came under scanner as several religious preachers from those countries were earlier arrested in Bihar for overstaying. Ramashankar Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com