Home Nation

Rahul, Priyanka slam BJP; say Lakhimpur farmers yet to get justice

AICC General Secretary Vadra said the Lakhimpur Kheri farmer massacre has exposed the "anti-farmer" face of the BJP government.

Published: 03rd October 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP of protecting criminals saying the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri last year were yet to get justice.

"One year has passed, but the martyr farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri have not received justice. Reason is the same -- BJP, as always, has been protecting criminals," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra was arrested in the case after four farmers were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars, and four others, including two BJP workers, were killed in apparently retaliatory violence.

Gandhi said the farmers' agitation was a big inspiration for the Congress behind the decision to undertake Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"This struggle will not end without ensuring justice to the farmers," he said.

AICC General Secretary Vadra said the Lakhimpur Kheri farmer massacre has exposed the "anti-farmer" face of the BJP government.

"Even after a year, the minister continues in his post due to the protection from power. The trial has been sluggish and the families of the victims are disappointed," Vadra said.

"Despite the agitation of the farmers, neither did they get the law on MSP, nor justice for the martyred farmers," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp