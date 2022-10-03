Home Nation

Two dead, many injured after Gurugram building collapses during demolition

According to the police, the two floors of the factory were already torn down and the incident occurred when the roof of the first floor caved in and the entire building collapsed.

The building was closed for six years and the demolition work had started a month ago. (Photo | ANI)

GURUGRAM: An old factory collapsed while it was being demolished here on Monday morning, leaving two labourers dead and as many injured, police said.

The deceased were identified as Guddu (35) and Pratap (24), the injured are Ramakant (27) and Naresh (26), all residents of Fatehpur Chaurasi in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to the district administration, six labourers were carrying out the demolition work of the three-storey building and had been staying on the premises, they said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said two labourers had gone out while four were inside when the incident happened around 8 in plot 257 in Phase 1 of Udyog Vihar.

The building was closed for six years and the demolition work had started a month ago, police said.

A five-member probe committee headed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Ravinder Yadav has been formed and an enquiry has been initiated, the DC said.

A team of the labour department is collecting details and compensation shall be provided to the injured and the families of the deceased, he said.

According to the police, the two floors of the factory were already torn down and the incident occurred when the roof of the first floor caved in and the entire building collapsed.

After getting information the police team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Saharan along with the civil defence and fire brigade team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were also called and the rescue operation was completed in over four hours.

One of the labourers died on the spot while another succumbed in hospital. The exact reason for the collapse is being probed, the DC said. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary and the families have been informed.

Naresh has been discharged after administering first aid while Ramakant is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

"We are waiting for the families of the deceased and FIR will be registered as per the statement given by them," Station House Officer (Udyog Vihar) Inspector Anil Kumar said.

