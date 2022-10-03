Uddhav’s close aide Milind Narvekar may join Shinde camp

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar is likely to join Eknath Shinde camp during Dusshera rally on October 5 at BKC. Shinde recently visited Narvekar’s house during the Ganesh festival.

When asked about his move, Narvekar refused to comment. Shinde said that more MLAs from Uddhav camp would join him once they get the party symbol. Champa Singh Thapa and Moreshwar Raje, who had served Bal Thackeray for three decades, have also joined him.

Narvekar seems to have distanced himself from Uddhav since he stepped down as CM. Ravindra Mhatre has replaced him as Uddhav’s personal assistant. Uddhav changed his core group after Shinde’s exit.

“When MLAs were deserting Uddhav, Narvekar encouraged them. His dubious role did not go down well with Uddhav, and he sidelined Narvekar,” a Sena leader said.

