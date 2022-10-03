Home Nation

Uddhav’s close aide Milind Narvekar may join Shinde camp

When asked about his move, Narvekar refused to comment. Shinde said that more MLAs from Uddhav camp would join him once they get the party symbol.

Published: 03rd October 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar

Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar (Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar is likely to join Eknath Shinde camp during Dusshera rally on October 5 at BKC. Shinde recently visited Narvekar’s house during the Ganesh festival.

When asked about his move, Narvekar refused to comment. Shinde said that more MLAs from Uddhav camp would join him once they get the party symbol. Champa Singh Thapa and Moreshwar Raje, who had served Bal Thackeray for three decades, have also joined him.

Narvekar seems to have distanced himself from Uddhav since he stepped down as CM. Ravindra Mhatre has replaced him as Uddhav’s personal assistant. Uddhav changed his core group after Shinde’s exit.
“When MLAs were deserting Uddhav, Narvekar encouraged them. His dubious role did not go down well with Uddhav, and he sidelined Narvekar,” a Sena leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Milind Narvekar Eknath Shinde Dusshera
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp