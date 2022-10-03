Home Nation

UP: 12-year-old rapes minor girl

The accused juvenile was detained and the victim girl has been sent for medical examination, Ughaiti Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Tomar said.

Published: 03rd October 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BUDAUN: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in a village in Ughaiti area here, police said on Monday.

The accused juvenile was detained and the victim girl has been sent for medical examination, Ughaiti Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Tomar said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl was playing outside her house and a 12-year-old boy allegedly took her to a secluded place and raped her, the SHO said.

Later, the girl somehow reached her home in a bad state and narrated the incident to her family members after which an FIR was registered in this connection, the officer said.

The accused boy will be produced before the juvenile justice board, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape UP minor girl rape
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp