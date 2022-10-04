Home Nation

2 dead, 14 injured as another tractor-trolley overturns in UP

Earlier on Saturday, 26 people were killed in a road accident in Kanpur when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from Unnao overturned.

Published: 04th October 2022 04:38 PM

(Representational Image)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Two women died and at least 14 people were seriously injured after a tractor-trolley carrying them from Bhairav Baba temple in Madhya Pradesh lost its balance and overturned near the Manpur village under the limits of Bharatpur Police Station in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to District Magistrate Abhishek Anand, the trolley lost its balance while returning from the temple in Chitrakoot and its overturning led to the mowing down of an elderly woman, who died on the spot.

The teams of police personnel and the District Magistrate were deployed at the incident spot after receiving the information about the incident and assured every possible assistance to the injured persons.

Earlier on Saturday, 26 people were killed in a road accident in Kanpur when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from Unnao overturned.

Following the accident, the police arrived at the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals.

Sarh police station in-charge Anand Kumar was suspended due to a delay in rushing the police force at the accident spot.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with officials following the Kanpur tractor mishap, where he instructed the officers of the Home and Transport department to quickly enforce the road safety-related works.

He also instructed the Central Public Works Department officials, the Information department and the Transport department to run road safety awareness campaigns in rural areas using hoardings. 

