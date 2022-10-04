Home Nation

Abrogation of Article 370 paved way for providing reservation benefits in J-K, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that a committee set up to examine quota benefits recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Pahari communities.

Published: 04th October 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Rajouri district

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Rajouri district (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJOURI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities in Jammu and Kashmir will get reservation benefits in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Sharma Commission which examined the issue of quota.

Addressing a rally here, Shah also said there will be no decline in the ST quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals and Paharis and everyone will get their share.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 has paved the way for providing reservation benefits to the deprived sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Justice Sharma Commission has recommended and it includes Paharis, Bakerwal and Gujjars for ST quota benefits. These recommendations have been received and soon after completion of legal procedure, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis will get the reservation benefits," he said.

The home minister said some people have tried to instigate the Gujjars and Bakerwals in the name of ST status being given to Paharis but the people have foiled their design.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said earlier that just three political families used to rule the erstwhile state, but now the power is with 30,000 people who were elected to panchayats and district councils through fair elections.

He said the development of Jammu and Kashmir is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority.

"Earlier, all money sent by the Centre for development was usurped by a few, but now everything is spent on people's welfare," he said.

"I want to appeal to you to free Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of these three families and to make hands of Modi strong for the betterment and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Shah did not take names of the three families. 

He also said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is far better now than earlier due to the strong action taken against terrorists by the Modi government.

"As a result, the death toll of security forces has come down from 1,200 every year to 136 this year," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reservations Article 370 Amit Shah Amit Shah Rajouri visit
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp