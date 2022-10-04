Ahead of investor meet, Gehlot plays ‘feel good factor’ in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid political crisis in the state Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is doing his best to project a ‘feel good factor’ in Rajasthan. For the first time since the huge revolt by MLAs a week ago, CM Gehlot held a press conference in Jaipur on Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022 on Monday. Announcing the final preparations for the upcoming Summit on October 7 and 8, even amid speculations of changing the Chief Minister, Gehlot exuded confidence at the press conference.

India’s leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani Group will also make major investments in the renewable energy sector in Rajasthan at this Summit. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance New Solar has tied up with the Rajasthan government for an investment of about Rs 1 lakh crore in the state. Adani Green Energy has expressed its desire to set up energy projects worth Rs 60,000 crore. In this summit to be held in Sitapura in Jaipur, the government has set a target of investment of Rs 10 lakh crore. Gehlot has approved customized packages for 32 projects for promotion of investment worth more than Rs 1.42 lakh crore in the state. Also, the state claims the projects will provide jobs to over 32,000 people in the state.

Besides, Ambani and Adani, Steel King Laxmi Mittal is also expected to participate in a big way at the Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022. About 50 MoU-LOIs have been done in energy sector. Gehlot said that “wherever the states do investment summits, the success rate is 20 to 25 per cent. But it will be far more successful in our place”

CM Gehlot said that the state government is dedicated to removing the hurdles in investment. To increase investment, the government has provided many facilities to investors through MSME Policy-2022, Handicraft Policy-2022, Tourism Promotion Policy-2022, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-RIPS-2019), Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy-2019 and One Stop Shop System. Amidst the ongoing political developments in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that “what happens in politics is not visible. What is seen is not what happens.” He also asserted that “no matter where I live, I will never be far from Rajasthan, Jodhpur and Mahamandir where I was born.”

During this media interaction, CM Gehlot tried to send out a message that the political crisis in the state is easing out. Besides the ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’, While uncertainty prevails over his political future and how his tussle with Sachin Pilot will be resolved, CM Gehlot is keen to project an air of confidence and normalcy in his regime.

‘Fast-track projects in budget’

CM Gehlot on Monday called a meeting of secretaries of all departments on Tuesday to ask them to expedite the implementation of pending budget announcements of 2022-23

