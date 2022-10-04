Home Nation

CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, they said.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, cyber criminal

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW The CBI on Tuesday launched Operation Chakra against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 105 locations across multiple states, officials said.

The searches were being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.

They said 87 locations are being searched by the CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which over 300 suspects are under the scanner.

According to initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others are being searched under the operation, they said.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, they said.

The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said.

From one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the CBI has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold, they said.

The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Operation Chakra Cyber criminals Raids Karanataka Assam
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp