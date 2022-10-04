Home Nation

'Delhi LG probe order in free electricity scheme BJP's attempt to halt victory chariot': AAP

"We welcome the probe. Conduct as much probe as you can. But, the electricity subsidy in Delhi and Punjab will continue. It will not stop," Bhardwaj said.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhi LG V K Saxena's probe order into the free electricity scheme in the national capital is yet another conspiracy of the BJP to stop Arvind Kejriwal's victory chariot in poll-bound Gujarat, the AAP said on Tuesday.

The authorities can go ahead with the probe but the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab will not stop the implementation of the free electricity scheme, the party asserted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said it will fulfil its guarantee of providing free electricity to every household up to 300 units per month in Gujarat as well if voted to power.

The state is slated for an assembly election later in the year. The Kejriwal-led party's reaction came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the AAP dispensation and sought a report within seven days.

"BJP-appointed LG of Delhi has ordered the probe under yet another conspiracy hatched by the BJP to stop Arvind Kejriwal's Vijay Rath in Gujarat," AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj charged at a press conference.

The BJP has hatched the conspiracy because people in every nook and corner of Gujarat are discussing that the AAP will form its government in December and every household in the state will start getting zero electricity from March 1, 2023, he claimed.

"We welcome the probe. Conduct as much probe as you can. But, the electricity subsidy in Delhi and Punjab will continue. It will not stop," Bhardwaj said.

"On behalf of the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, I promise that our party's government will provide free electricity in Gujarat as well after forming its government in the state," he added.

