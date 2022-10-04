Female Agniveers in IAF from next year: Air Chief VR Chaudhari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has decided to induct women candidates under the Air Force Agniveers scheme from next year, said IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari on Tuesday. Air Chief was addressing annual press conference before its 90th Raising Day on October 8. This is the first time that the Air Force has announced women candidates joining the force at the Other Ranks (ORs) level. The Navy and Army had made announcements of inducting women as the ORs under the Agniveer scheme. The Air Force has been inducting women at officers level.

While addressing the media persons in Delhi days ahead of 90th Indian Air Force Day, ACM Chaudhari said: “We as an organisation are gender agnostic and recognise merit and performance above everything else. A high ratio of women officers in the IAF is testimony to our commitment in providing equal opportunity and a level playing field for every individual irrespective of gender.”

“Induction of female Agniveers is planned next year,” he said.

Air Force plans to induct around 3,500 Agniveers as part of its recruitment next year. A total of 3,000 male Agniveers will join the service in December this year.

“We are looking at 10 per cent females in the Agniveer scheme. We are looking at the fleets where we can use them and grow as time comes. We will accept them in the trade and fleet with an open mind.” said the Air Chief

Speaking on the issue another officer said “The induction of the women candidates in the first year will be around 3 percent and it will keep rising to the level of 10 percent by the fourth year.”

The Agniveers will not be positioned into the permanent Cadre which will be reserved for those inducted for permanent duty. The Air Force has 39 Trades which have streams and sub-streams.

It was in June, the government had announced the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces under which the personnel at the soldiers level will be inducted initially for four years with no provision of pension. At the end of the fourth year 25 percent of them will be inducted for 15 years.

On induction of the women Agniveers for permanent duties the officer said, “The induction will depend on merit and the numbers will not be fixed for them.” On induction the women will also be addressed as Airmen.

