Home Nation

Female Agniveers in IAF from next year: Air Chief VR Chaudhari

"A high ratio of women officers in the IAF is testimony to our commitment in providing equal opportunity and a level playing field for every individual irrespective of gender,"he said.

Published: 04th October 2022 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

VR Chaudhari

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has decided to induct women candidates under the Air Force Agniveers scheme from next year, said IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari on Tuesday. Air Chief was addressing annual press conference before its 90th Raising Day on October 8. This is the first time that the Air Force has announced women candidates joining the force at the Other Ranks (ORs) level. The Navy and Army had made announcements of inducting women as the ORs under the Agniveer scheme. The Air Force has been inducting women at officers level.

While addressing the media persons in Delhi days ahead of 90th Indian Air Force Day, ACM Chaudhari said: “We as an organisation are gender agnostic and recognise merit and performance above everything else. A high ratio of women officers in the IAF is testimony to our commitment in providing equal opportunity and a level playing field for every individual irrespective of gender.”

“Induction of female Agniveers is planned next year,” he said.

Air Force plans to induct around 3,500 Agniveers as part of its recruitment next year. A total of 3,000 male Agniveers will join the service in December this year.

“We are looking at 10 per cent females in the Agniveer scheme. We are looking at the fleets where we can use them and grow as time comes. We will accept them in the trade and fleet with an open mind.” said the Air Chief

Speaking on the issue another officer said “The induction of the women candidates in the first year will be around 3 percent and it will keep rising to the level of 10 percent by the fourth year.”

The Agniveers will not be positioned into the permanent Cadre which will be reserved for those inducted for permanent duty. The Air Force has 39 Trades which have streams and sub-streams.

It was in June, the government had announced the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces under which the personnel at the soldiers level will be inducted initially for four years with no provision of pension. At the end of the fourth year 25 percent of them will be inducted for 15 years.

On induction of the women Agniveers for permanent duties the officer said, “The induction will depend on merit and the numbers will not be fixed for them.” On induction the women will also be addressed as Airmen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force women candidates Air Force Agniveers scheme
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp