Gujarat: Ten killed, seven injured as container truck hits three-wheeler

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a car. The truck jumped a road divider and crashed into the three-wheeler.

Published: 04th October 2022 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VADODARA: Ten persons, including two children and as many women, were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday after a container truck hit a three-wheeler carrying passengers on the national highway near Vadodara city in Gujarat, police said.

The condition of two of the injured persons is critical.

Officials said the toll rose as more bodies were pulled out of the mangled three-wheeler and taken to the state-run hospital in Vadodara city.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a car. The truck jumped a road divider and crashed into a 'chhakra' (three-wheeler) coming from the opposite direction.

"The container truck lost balance after hitting a car and jumped on the wrong side of the road breaking the divider before crashing into a 'chhakra'. Ten persons, including two children and two women, were killed. Seven others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara city," said police inspector SR Vekariya.

All the deceased and injured were travelling in the three-wheeler. The impact of the collision was so severe that the three-wheeler was almost reduced to pulp.

A fire department team was called in to extricate passengers trapped in the mangled vehicle, the inspector said.

The injured persons, including the driver, are undergoing treatment at the government hospital. Two of them are critical, he said.

"The ten deceased included two boys aged ten years and 15 years. Most of the deceased are under 40-55 years. Most of them were declared brought dead," the hospital superintendent said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"Saddened by the tragic accident near Darjipura Air Force Station near Vadodara. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he tweeted.

