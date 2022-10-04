Home Nation

Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts

The suspension will remain in place till Tuesday 7 pm. The action comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the area.

Published: 04th October 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Mobile Internet services have been temporarily suspended on Tuesday in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official notification by the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that the internet services were temporarily suspended under the fear that the services will be "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order."

The suspension will remain in place till Tuesday at 7 pm. The action comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the area.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir government has announced suspension of the mobile internet services.

"Whereas, the ADGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Provider (TSPs)/Internet Services Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G) services in District Jammu at Kat:32.816, Long:74.818 and within a radius of 1.5KMS around the mentioned latitude/longitude and in district Rajouri and within a radius of 1.5KMs w.e.f. 03.10.2022 (1700 hrs) to 04.10.2022 (1900 hrs)," an official notification from the J-K government read.

On October 5, Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

LG Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in this high-level meeting expected to begin at 10 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his residence in Jammu last night.

Police said they suspect he was murdered and a search is on to nab 23-year-old domestic help, Yasir Ahmed, a key suspect in the case.

Earlier, ADGP Mukesh Singh said some uncorroborated stories are being spread regarding the murder of Lohia. "All are advised to please stick to the official version which is based on investigation," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Amit Shah Murder
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp