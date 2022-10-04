Home Nation

Off the ground: An ‘Olympics’ with a traditional twist in Chhattisgarh

Published: 04th October 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:31 AM

A kabaddi match held during he Beach Festival on Surya Lanka beach

For representational purpose

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Gilli danda, lattoo, kanche… Games that were once a part of daily life, but which have only gone down in the popularity index over the last three decades or so. However, these and other such traditional sports are set to see a boost in Chhattisgarh, with the state government holding a tournament this week. 

The Chhattisgarhia Olympics, which will begin on October 6, will comprise a series of contests in 14 traditional games in six categories. The competitions will be organised at the rural as well as the urban level, with events being held in three age groups up to 18 years, 18-40 years and above 40 years for both genders. The list of events includes singles as well as group categories. 

The sports included in the line-up are gilli danda, pitthool, sankhali, langdi daud, kabaddi, kho-kho, banti (kancha/ marbles) for the group category, and billas, fugdi, gedi daud, bhanwara (lattoo), 100-metre run, and long and high jump for the individual category.

“The objective of this initiative is to promote traditional sports activities in rural and urban areas, offer a platform to sporting talent, encourage sportsman spirit and fitness. These sports, once the spirited part of our life, shouldn’t be led to vanish,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

A Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan (Youth Friends) Club has been set up at various levels, including the gram panchayat and the municipal bodies, for this purpose. The competitions will begin at the local club, followed by the block, district, divisional and lastly the state level. Dates have been announced for contests at each level. The finals will be held from December 28 to January 6, an official said.

Various departments have been given the responsibility to draw the guidelines and organise the event. Organising committees will be formed for each contest at different levels to encourage participation and select the judges for each game.
 

