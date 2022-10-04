Home Nation

Plaints against 45 IAS officers: Chhattisgarh HC seeks government response

The petitioner Rajkumar Mishra, RTI activist, contended that the action against such complaints should have been taken within six months but there are complaints filed in 2008 and 2010.

Chhattisgarh High Court

By Ejaz Kaiser
RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh High Court hearing public interest litigation (PIL) over the apparent excessive delay or little action being initiated on the long pending complaints against the 45 IAS officers has asked the state government to file a complete reply by November 16.

The petitioner Rajkumar Mishra, RTI activist, contended that the action against such complaints should have been taken within six months but there are complaints filed in 2008 and 2010.“It seems the government is yet to make up its mind on whether there should be any probe or not over all these complaints against the IAS officers. I tried securing an update response from the concerned department on action taken. When nothing seems to have moved on my representation, I moved a PIL last year, said Mishra, who usually contests his PIL before the court.

It was during the earlier BJP regime led by Dr Raman Singh, when to a query in the state Assembly in 2016, the House was informed by the former chief minister that there are complaints pending against 45 IAS officers. The charges against the IAS also included some of the cases registered with the ACB /EOW. The Congress government though had submitted its response before the court mentioning the IAS officers, the nature of complaints pending against them and relevant details but during the recent proceedings has again sought more time to file a better reply, the petitioner added. 

