Home Nation

President Murmu to launch start-up platform for women entrepreneurs 

'Her Start' is an initiative of the varsity for women entrepreneurs.

Published: 04th October 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: President Droupadi Murmu will launch a start-up platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University here on Tuesday.

On the second day of her two-day visit to Gujarat, the president will also inaugurate or lay foundation stones of various projects related to education and tribal development at a function at Gujarat University.

'Her Start' is an initiative of the varsity for women entrepreneurs.

Murmu is on her first visit to Gujarat after becoming president. On Monday she inaugurated or laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar.

She also offered a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Entrepreneurs Women Gujarat University
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp